Patriots Rule Out Three Defensive Starters For Monday Night Jets Game

The New England Patriots will be without their No. 1 cornerback, starting inside linebacker and top defensive tackle when they visit the New York Jets on Monday night.
Corner Stephon Gilmore (knee), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin) and D-tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee) officially were downgraded to “out” Sunday afternoon.
Gilmore, Bentley and Guy were among the 17 Patriots players listed as questionable for Monday’s AFC East matchup. The others were:
OLB Shilique Calhoun (knee)
DT Carl Davis (concussion)
S Cody Davis (calf)
S Kyle Dugger (ankle)
K Nick Folk (back)
RB Damien Harris (ankle)
TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)
CB J.C. Jackson (knee)
TE Dalton Keene (knee)
G Shaq Mason (calf)
OLB John Simon (elbow)
G Joe Thuney (ankle)
DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)
OT Isaiah Wynn (ankle)
Of those players, all but Keene traveled with the team to New Jersey. The rookie tight end has not been ruled out and remains questionable, per the Patriots.
Keene and Gilmore did not play in last Sunday’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. Bentley and Guy both left that game with injuries.
The Patriots on Saturday ruled out wide receiver N’Keal Harry (concussion) and running back J.J. Taylor (illness), neither of whom practiced this week.
With Bentley out, versatile rookie linebacker Josh Uche could make his first NFL start this week. The Patriots are shallow at inside linebacker, with hybrid safety Adrian Phillips and rookies Uche, Anfernee Jennings and Cassh Maluia rounding out their depth chart.
New England also lacks depth at defensive tackle. Byron Cowart, Adam Butler, Nick Thurman and Davis will be the options there with Guy out, assuming Davis is active after missing the last two games with a concussion.
The Patriots have yet to announce any practice squad elevations. P-squad receiver Kristian Wilkerson made the trip, a source told NESN’s Doug Kyed, and could make his NFL debut Monday night.
The 2-5 Patriots are looking to avoid their first five-game losing streak since 1995. The Jets — who likely will be without starting quarterback Sam Darnold on Monday — are winless in eight games this season.