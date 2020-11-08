Patriots Rule Out Three Defensive Starters For Monday Night Jets Game

The New England Patriots will be without their No. 1 cornerback, starting inside linebacker and top defensive tackle when they visit the New York Jets on Monday night.

Corner Stephon Gilmore (knee), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin) and D-tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee) officially were downgraded to “out” Sunday afternoon.

Gilmore, Bentley and Guy were among the 17 Patriots players listed as questionable for Monday’s AFC East matchup. The others were:

OLB Shilique Calhoun (knee)

DT Carl Davis (concussion)

S Cody Davis (calf)

S Kyle Dugger (ankle)

K Nick Folk (back)

RB Damien Harris (ankle)

TE Ryan Izzo (hamstring)

CB J.C. Jackson (knee)

TE Dalton Keene (knee)

G Shaq Mason (calf)

OLB John Simon (elbow)

G Joe Thuney (ankle)

DE Deatrich Wise (knee, hand)

OT Isaiah Wynn (ankle)

Of those players, all but Keene traveled with the team to New Jersey. The rookie tight end has not been ruled out and remains questionable, per the Patriots.