Patriots’ Twitter Praises Nick Folk With Funny Play On Taylor Swift Album

Nick Folk saved the day for the New England Patriots on “Monday Night Football,” kicking a game-winning football in the final seconds to put his team over the New York Jets.

On Tuesday, the team’s official Twitter account posted an awesome graphic in honor of the kicker, playing off Taylor Swift’s most recent studio album cover for “Folklore.”

Now playing 🎶 pic.twitter.com/7ImZZbBhDa — New England Patriots (@Patriots) November 10, 2020

This is fitting, as Folk helped the Patriots get out of their slump after losing their previous four games, as if their were an “Invisible Sting” pulling his kick through the goal posts. Similarly to how for years, Swift’s music has helped countless adolescent girls and 20-somethings through ruts following a breakup.

It was also a nice way for the team to show the kicker they think he’s “The 1,” or that he won’t be in “Exile” as New England chases championship number “Seven.”

Even if they don’t make the playoffs this year, it’s a safe bet that the Patriots recent success could be “The Last Great American Dynasty.”

Thumbnail photo via Kevin R. Wexler/NorthJersey.com via USA TODAY NETWORK