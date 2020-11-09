Patriots Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch ‘Monday Night Football’ Online, On TV

Something’s got to give Monday night.

The 2-5 New England Patriots have lost four straight games for the first time since 2002, and they’ve looked ugly in doing so. The 0-8 New York Jets, meanwhile, very much look like the worst team in football.

The AFC East rivals will square off at MetLife Stadium in a “Monday Night Football” matchup that isn’t nearly as interesting as it used to be. Nevertheless, one of these two teams will pick up a much-needed win.

Here’s how to watch Patriots-Jets online and on TV:

When: Monday, Nov. 9, at 8:15 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images