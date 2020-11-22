Patriots Vs. Texans Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 11 Game Online

Can the Patriots claim victory for the third week in a row?

That’s the question as New England visits Houston to take on the Texans in Week 11.

The Pats are coming off a 23-17 victory over the mighty Baltimore Ravens in Week 10. Cam Newton collected just 118 yards on 13 completed passes, but Damian Harris’ 121-yards and Rex Burkhead’s two touchdowns gave New England a much needed edge last Sunday.

The Texans enter this week’s contest at a measly 2-7. Houston has played New England well in recent years, though, making this week’s contest all the more intriguing.

Here’s how to watch:

When: Sunday, Nov. 22, at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images