Paul Pierce Had Priceless Reaction To Jake Paul Knocking Out Nate Robinson

Saturday night marked Nate Robinson’s first professional boxing match, and considering how the bout went, there seemingly is a good chance it was his last.

A battle between Robinson and Jake Paul served as the co-main event of a fight card headlined by Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. The YouTube star, quite frankly, embarrassed Robinson, earning a second-round win via knockout.

Paul Pierce was fired up to see his former Boston Celtics teammate take to the squared circle, but he was equally floored when Robinson was flattened by Paul. Pierce’ pre- and post-fight reactions were captured on his Instagram story and reshared by Bleacher Report.

.@paulpierce34's reaction to the Jake Paul-Nate Robinson fight 😂 pic.twitter.com/DGDIWsuN5Y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 29, 2020

Who knows? Maybe Robinson will try to even the score by challenging Paul to a dunk contest.