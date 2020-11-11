Paul Pierce Most Respected How Tommy Heinsohn ‘Always Kept It Honest’

The Celtics organization and the entire city of Boston are reeling with the news of Tommy Heinsohn’s passing Tuesday at age 86.

The legendary Celtics player, coach and broadcaster was beloved by so many, and the organization, coaches, current and former players, the NBA commissioner and many others took to social media to share their condolences and anecdotes about the Hall of Famer.

As team owner Wyc Grousbeck put it, Heinsohn was “everything” to the Celtics.

Paul Pierce initially reacted to the news on Twitter with a sad face emoji, and later expanded on his feelings in an interview with NBC Sports Boston.

“The one thing I will say about Tommy, he always kept it honest with you. And that’s the one thing I really respect,” Pierce said. “He wouldn’t be in your face telling you how good or great you are, he’s going to let you know what you could be doing better, what you need to do to improve.

“I enjoyed those conversations with him.”

Check out the full segment below:

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images