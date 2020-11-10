Paul Pierce Remembers Celtics Legend Tommy Heinsohn With Simple Tweet

Tommy Heinsohn clearly had an impact on so many people, including Paul Pierce.

Heinsohn, a Boston Celtics legend, died Tuesday at the age of 86.

He was known for so much more than playing, coaching and helping lead the C’s to NBA championships. Heinsohn also captured the hearts of many with his electric analysis and commentary during Celtics games.

Many took to Twitter to remember Heinsohn, including Paul Pierce, who spent 15 seasons in Boston. Pierce, probably like many of us, didn’t have words when he found out the news.

😢 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) November 10, 2020

It sums up the emotions, that’s for sure.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images