Play Week 9 ‘NFL Superprop Contest’ At NESN Games For Chance To Win

Playing quarterback is becoming a young man’s game, as evidenced by the success of youthful signal-callers like Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes and even Justin Herbert.

But don’t sleep on “old” dudes, either. On Thursday night, 37-year-old Aaron Rodgers threw for four more touchdowns in a rout of the 49ers to give him 24 for the season.

He’s not alone. This week, for the weekly “NFL Superprop Contest” on NESN Games, we’re looking at some veteran quarterbacks in very intriguing spots. As always is the case, you can play along with the Superprop Contest by signing up at NESN Games to play and have your chance to win an online gift card to the ’47 Brand store.

We’ll even help you make your picks by making our own selections that you can see below before filling out your own card.

Matt Ryan UNDER 2.5 passing touchdowns, UNDER 304.5 passing yards

The touchdown under almost seems too easy. Atlanta has had a whole host of struggles in the red zone, not only this season but for years really. Denver has actually been very good at limiting scores through the air, too, allowing just 11 touchdown passes in seven games. In fact, the Broncos have just been very good against the pass in general, allowing 5.59 net yards per attempt, which is tied for the sixth-fewest in the NFL at this point in the season. You can run on Denver some, so this figures to be a Todd Gurley game for the Falcons, which should limit Ryan’s chances to put up numbers.

Ben Roethlisberger UNDER 3.5 touchdown passes, OVER 287.5 passing yards

The Steelers might beat the Cowboys so bad that Roethlisberger can’t reach these figures; Mike Tomlin might have called off the dogs long before he could. Pittsburgh is a two-touchdown favorite against a bad Cowboys team with an objectively terrible defense. Even so, these numbers feel high. We’re on the over for passing yards because of Dallas’ tendency to yield big plays. Opposing teams are averaging nearly 9 yards per depth of target against the Cowboys, and Dallas is 25th in explosive pass play allowed rate. Considering Roethlisberger has thrown for three touchdowns just twice this season, it just doesn’t seem likely he goes over 3.5.

Tom Brady OVER 2.5 touchdowns passes, UNDER 296.5 passing yards

One thing you have to love about Brady and the Bucs in this situation is their red-zone offense, which is scoring touchdowns at nearly an 80 percent clip inside the 20-yard line. Brady has been a wizard in the red area, completing 29 of 43 passes with 17 of his 20 touchdown passes coming on those attempts. New Orleans’ red-zone defense? The worst in the NFL. You also know Brady is gonna try to feed Antonio Brown in his Bucs debut. It’s a lean toward the under on passing yards with Brady’s 10.7 yards per completion being the lowest number he’s had since 2002.

Thumbnail photo via Jason Bridge/USA TODAY Sports Images