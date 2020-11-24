Pope Francis Hosts Group Of NBA Players, Executives To Talk Social Justice

The NBA’s social justice initiatives throughout the Orlando bubble weren’t just followed across the United States.

When the NBA returned to action following its stoppage due to the COVID-19 pandemic, one of the biggest questions that needed to be resolved was how the league and its players were going to respond to the ongoing unrest in the country in the wake of the killing of George Floyd.

The two sides came together with a plan on how they would play their part in the fight for social justice.

Apparently, fans across the country weren’t the only ones to take notice of the efforts of the NBA, its Players’ Association and every other person that played a role.

Pope Francis invited a group of NBA players and NBPA executives to discuss the initiatives and their effects at the Vatican on Monday.