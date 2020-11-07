Raiders To Appeal Punishment For Violating NFL’s COVID-19 Guidelines

The Raiders are not happy campers right now.

In addition to a $500,000 team fine, the NFL has taken away Las Vegas’ sixth round 2021 draft pick as punishment for violating the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols on multiple occasions. Head coach Jon Gruden was fined an additional $150,000, as well.

Raiders owner Mark Davis is particularly upset with the punishment handed down by the league. He called fines “draconian” while speaking with ESPN on Friday and plans to appeal.

“Outside the organization, people have the wrong impression about the Raiders,” Davis said. “We take it seriously. It’s unfortunate that certain things outside the protocol are the things being focused on, rather than the positive steps we’ve taken as an organization. You’ve been in the building. You’ve seen it.

“… Jon and those guys are working their asses off every day. But at the same time, (the NFL) feels we’ve failed some of those mandates.”

The Raiders have racked up quite a list of violations, from improper mask usage on the sideline during games (especially regarding Gruden) to attending an indoor gathering without masks or proper social distance to allowing an unauthorized person into its locker room after a game.

Gruden attempted to skirt the topic Friday while addressing the media.

“I’m just going to say (I’m) very proud of our organization, how we’ve handled this entire protocol and this entire process and I’m not going to comment any further than that,” he said. “We, as I said last week, I believe we’re on the cutting edge of being the best in servicing players and I’ll leave it at that.”

What will come of the team’s appeal, though? Only time will tell.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images