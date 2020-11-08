Raiders Vs. Chargers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 9 Game Online, On TV

The Los Angeles Chargers won’t gain prominence if they don’t start beating their rivals.

The Chargers will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in an NFL Week 9 matchup between AFC West foes. The 4-3 Raiders are in second place in the division and will try to put daylight between themselves and the 2-5 Chargers, who are in last place.

The Bolts have lost eight consecutive games against AFC West opponents. Perhaps that will change midway through this NFL season.

Here’s when and how to watch Raiders versus Chargers:

When: Sunday, Nov. 8, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

