Raiders Vs. Falcons Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 12 Game Online, On TV

The Las Vegas Raiders have a prime opportunity in front of them to further their case for a postseason berth.
Derek Carr and Co. will travel to Atlanta for a meeting with the Falcons on Sunday.
Las Vegas, which has a 6-4 record, very much is in the hunt for a playoff spot. The Falcons, though chock full of talent on the offensive side of the ball, love to throw games away and sit at 3-7 so far this season.
Here’s how to watch online:
When: Sunday, Nov. 29, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV | CBS All Access