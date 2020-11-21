Rajon Rondo Appeared To Hint At Hawks Deal In Instagram Thanking Lakers

Rajon Rondo is heading back to the Eastern Conference.

The point guard reportedly has agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with the Atlanta Hawks. And he appears to have alluded to the reported move Saturday while thanking the Lakers on Instagram.

Shortly before news of his deal broke, Rondo shared another message on the social media platform thanking Los Angeles for his two-season stint with the team, which ended with an NBA championship.

He also hinted at news to come.

Rumors quickly started swirling after Rondo posted a photo of Atlanta on his Instagram story.

These shots of Atlanta in Rajon Rondo's new Instragram story will only add to the belief reported here two hours ago: The Hawks are widely regarded as the frontrunners to sign Rondo … https://t.co/EDZZmaTOSy — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 21, 2020

Now, Rondo has a new home.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images