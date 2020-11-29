Rams Vs. 49ers: Watch Week 12 NFL Game Online, On TV

The Los Angeles Rams managed a narrow victory against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week on “Monday Night Football” to improve to 7-3 on the season and climb to first place in the NFC West.

In Week 12 on Sunday, they get to play a division rival at home and hope momentum is carried over from last game.

And against the last-place San Francisco 49ers, those chances seem pretty good. San Francisco defeated Los Angeles 24-16 in their first meeting this season in October. But as result of injuries to a few key players throughout the season, the 49ers have seen better days and now are 4-6.

Will that downward trend continue tomorrow? Or will coming off a bye week prove to be beneficial for the 49ers?

When: Sunday, Nov. 29, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images