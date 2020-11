The Raptors have a new temporary home.

Toronto will open the 2020-21 NBA season while playing its home games in Tampa Bay, Fla. due to travel restrictions between the United States and Canada because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Twitter had fun with the short-term move, as it typically does, with memes almost immediately surfacing.

