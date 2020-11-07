Ravens Elevate WR Dez Bryant To Active Roster From Practice Squad

Dez Bryant could make his NFL comeback sooner rather than later.

The wide receiver on Saturday was announced to have been elevated from the Baltimore Ravens’ practice squad onto the team’s active roster in Week 9.

Bryant could even see playing time as soon as Sunday in the Ravens’ matchup in Indianapolis against the Colts at 1 p.m. ET.

News: the Ravens have elevated Dez Bryant from the practice squad to the active roster. His return to NFL action could be as soon as tomorrow. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 7, 2020

The #Ravens have elevated WR Dez Bryant from the practice squad, the standard elevation per the wire. That’s a sign he’ll play tomorrow. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2020

Bryant hasn’t stepped foot on a football field for a game since the 2017 season as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, with the 31-year-old missing time after tearing his Achilles tendon in practice just two days after signing with the New Orleans Saints in 2018.

The Ravens, however, took a shot by signing Bryant at the end of October, and the wideout was grateful to get another chance in the NFL.

He reiterated that after being promoted from the practice squad.

I told you I’m covered confident and thankful.. I don’t care who hate it… 🙏🏿 — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) November 7, 2020

“I told you I’m covered confident and thankful,” Bryant tweeted after the news. “I don’t care who hate it.”

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images