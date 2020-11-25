Ravens Have Slew Of Players, Coaches, Staff Test Positive For COVID-19

The Ravens have a bit of a COVID-19 problem on their hands with as many as four new positive tests Tuesday.
Baltimore has recorded numerous positive COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began.
But according to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, there have been at least 10 positive tests registered between players, coaches and support staff members.
Running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams also were placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list after being identified as a close contact.
The New England Patriots beat the Ravens 23-17 on Nov. 15.