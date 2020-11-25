Ravens Have Slew Of Players, Coaches, Staff Test Positive For COVID-19

The Ravens have a bit of a COVID-19 problem on their hands with as many as four new positive tests Tuesday.

Baltimore has recorded numerous positive COVID-19 tests since the pandemic began.

But according to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, there have been at least 10 positive tests registered between players, coaches and support staff members.

Per sources, the Ravens have as many as four new positive tests for COVID-19 today after learning of four others on Sunday night. All told, since Sunday night, there's been at least 10 positive tests. Not all players. Coaches and support staff members included. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 24, 2020

Running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins and defensive tackle Brandon Williams also were placed on the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list after being identified as a close contact.

And I'm still hearing there will a few more players added to this list based on today's testing. Ravens scheduled to fly to Pittsburgh late tomorrow. They've had positive tests 3 straight days. https://t.co/lX0h5Tgu3z — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) November 24, 2020

The New England Patriots beat the Ravens 23-17 on Nov. 15.

