Ravens QB Situation Is Abject Disaster After Lamar Jackson Gets COVID-19

It’s never ideal for a team to lose its star quarterback for any reason — just ask the Dallas Cowboys.

But, wow, are the Baltimore Ravens in a tough spot.

Starting quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of many on the Ravens to have reportedly contracted COVID-19 during Baltimore’s outbreak. That caused their Thanksgiving game against the Pittsburgh Steelers to get moved to Sunday, and the game still remains in jeopardy after positive cases keep rolling in.

And for the Ravens’ sake, it might be for the best if Sunday’s game gets moved.

Reason being? For starters, backup quarterback Robert Griffin III would start in Jackson’s place. That’s not the end of the world, even though Griffin is an obvious downgrade from Jackson. But third-string signal-caller Trace McSorley also is on the COVID-19/reserve list, meaning Griffin’s backup would be practice squad quarterback Tyler Huntley.

Furthermore, the Ravens are scheduled to play next Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys. And because Jackson has to spend at least 10 days on the COVID list, he will miss the Dallas game, as well. Now, at that point McSorley might be back, but Griffin-McSorley still is not an ideal situation.

So, again, for Baltimore’s benefit it might be best if Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh is moved, because that means they likely would only be without Jackson for one game instead of two.

