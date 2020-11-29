Ravens Up To 18 Players On Reserve/COVID-19 List This Week Alone

The Ravens’ COVID-19 problem swelled again three days before Baltimore’s twice rescheduled game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The team placed six more players on its reserve/COVID-19 list on Saturday, bringing its current total up to 20. Baltimore has recorded at least one positive test every day for the last week.

And 18 of those players were placed on the list this week alone. Quarterback Trace McSorley and injured cornerback Iman Marshall were the only two on the list before this week.

Now, some of the Ravens’ biggest names temporarily are out of commission, including star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The NFL has been forced to alter its schedule to accommodate Baltimore’s outbreak. The Ravens’ Week 12 contest against the Steelers now is scheduled for Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET, leading the league to push their Week 13 game against the Dallas Cowboys to Monday, Dec. 7.

For now, Ravens-Steelers still is on. But if the Ravens continue trending in this direction, they might run into some trouble come Tuesday.

