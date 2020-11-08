Ravens Vs. Colts Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 9 Game Online

Both the Ravens and Colts enter Week 9 with a 5-2 record, but only one can earn win No. 6 on Sunday.

Baltimore will try to bounce back after taking its second loss of the season in Week 8 against the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers.

Indianapolis, meanwhile, will go for its third straight win. The Ravens, however, are a much tougher team than the Colts’ last two opponents, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions.

Here’s how to watch:

When: Sunday, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Mitchell Layton/USA TODAY Sports Images