Ravens Vs. Patriots Live Stream: Watch ‘Sunday Night Football’ Online, On TV

Six days after taking on the NFL’s worst, the Patriots will go toe-to-toe with one of the league’s best.

New England on Sunday night will host the Baltimore Ravens for a Week 10 contest. The Patriots halted their losing streak at four in Week 9 with a win over the New York Jets, while the Ravens have won four of their last five.

This will mark Lamar Jackson’s first career game in Foxboro. The reigning MVP dazzled in a Ravens win over the Patriots last season at M&T Bank Stadium.

Here’s how to watch the Ravens-Patriots primetime game online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images