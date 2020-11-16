Ray Allen Warns Nets About Making Blockbuster Trade For James Harden

James Harden wouldn’t make the Brooklyn Nets a superteam. In fact, his arrival might derail the whole effort.

Former Boston Celtics star Ray Allen argued that point Monday during his appearance on Sirius XM NBA Radio. Having heard the latest rumors, which claim Harden is trying to force the Houston Rockets to trade him to the Nets, Allen expressed pessimism over the mooted deal because he believes the eight-time NBA All-Star would struggle to coexist with fellow superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in Brooklyn.

“… it’s going to be extremely difficult for them to get along together,” Allen said. “Personality-wise they might be great, but then on the court, it could cause trouble or problems, which ultimately could affect their relationship.

“… But it’s the most difficult thing that you had to do. Winning the championship in 2008 (with the Boston Celtics) was the most difficult thing I ever had to do because I (had) come from Seattle, where I (was) shooting the ball 18-19 times a game and I go to Boston where it was eight or nine times a game. I couldn’t take those temperature-gauge shots just to feel how (I was doing).

“There’s responsibility that comes with playing the game now when you’re on a team that’s hoping to win a championship. So it’s going to take specifically Harden, because now you’ve got Kyrie, who’s primarily a ball-handler, both of them to figure out how do we share responsibility and operate as a team. If they’re willing to do that, it can be amazing what they accomplish, but if not, it could be a trainwreck.”

Hall of Famer Ray Allen tells @TheFrankIsola & @Scalabrine that if James Harden were to end up in Brooklyn he doesn't think it will work with Kyrie Irving & Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/c3wVxGX5F8 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) November 16, 2020

Nets players reportedly don’t support a trade for Harden unanimously, adding further intrigue to the rumor.

With this in mind, Allen’s warning shouldn’t surprise NBA observers, as many have the same ominous opinion about the would-be trade.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images