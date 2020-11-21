Red Sox Add Jay Groome, Six Other Prospects To 40-Man Roster

The Boston Red Sox made some roster moves Friday night when they added seven players to the 40-man roster in order to protect them from the Rule 5 Draft.

Boston pitchers Jay Groome, Bryan Mata, Connor Seabold, Eduard Bazardo, catcher Conor Wong, enter fielder Jeisson Rosario and third baseman Hudson Potts all were protected.

The Red Sox also outrighted Kyle Hart and designated Ryan Weber and Matt Hall for assignment.

Seabold was traded to Boston from the Philadelphia Phillies in the Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree deal, while Potts and Rosario came to the team when the Red Sox traded Mitch Moreland to the San Diego Padres.

Wong, of course, was included in the Mookie Betts trade that sent the right fielder to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

