The Boston Red Sox’s search for a manager officially is complete.

Boston reunited with Alex Cora on Friday, inking him to a new two-year deal after serving a season-long suspension in 2020.

NESN Red Sox analyst Jerry Remy gave his take on the team’s move on Friday night’s edition of “NESN After Hours.”

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images