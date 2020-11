The Boston Red Sox have a familiar face serving as manager.

Alex Cora is back to lead the squad on a two-year deal beginning in 2021 after serving a season-long suspension in 2020.

Jerry Remy joined Tom Caron on Tuesday night’s “NESN After Hours” to discuss the team’s move and give his opinion on Cora’s return.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images