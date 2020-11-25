Red Sox Claim Pitcher Off Waivers Amid Roster Moves Before Thanksgiving

The Boston Red Sox tweaked their roster just before Thanksgiving.
The team announced Wednesday that it claimed right-handed pitcher Joel Payamps off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Robert Stock, also a righty hurler, was designated for assignment to make room for Payamps on the Red Sox’s 40-man roster.
Meanwhile, Ryan Weber and Matt Hall — two right-handers who factored into Boston’s underwhelming 2020 rotation mix — were outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket.
Payamps, a native of the Dominican Republic, joins the Red Sox organization with little major league experience, having totaled just seven innings across four appearances with Arizona over the last two seasons.
The 26-year-old owns a 41-43 record with a 4.15 ERA and 1.28 WHIP in 145 career minor league appearances (119 starts), during which he’s posted 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings over 665 2/3 frames.
The Red Sox’s 40-man roster now includes 40 players.