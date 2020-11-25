Red Sox Claim Pitcher Off Waivers Amid Roster Moves Before Thanksgiving

The Boston Red Sox tweaked their roster just before Thanksgiving.

The team announced Wednesday that it claimed right-handed pitcher Joel Payamps off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Robert Stock, also a righty hurler, was designated for assignment to make room for Payamps on the Red Sox’s 40-man roster.

Meanwhile, Ryan Weber and Matt Hall — two right-handers who factored into Boston’s underwhelming 2020 rotation mix — were outrighted to Triple-A Pawtucket.

Payamps, a native of the Dominican Republic, joins the Red Sox organization with little major league experience, having totaled just seven innings across four appearances with Arizona over the last two seasons.