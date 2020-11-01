Red Sox Decline Martin Perez’s Contract Option; Free Agency Looms For Pitcher

Martín Pérez officially is a free agent.

The Boston Red Sox on Sunday announced they declined to pick up his $6.25 million option for 2021 and instead bought him out for $500,000.

As Boston’s most consistent starting pitcher during the shortened 2020 campaign, the lefty went 3-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 12 starts for Boston. He also was leaned upon heavily with the unanticipated losses of ace Eduardo Rodriguez, who did not play this past season after complications from COVID-19, and Nathan Eovaldi, who struggled with injuries throughout the year.

Meanwhile, it looks like designated hitter J.D. Martinez reportedly will opt into his player option for 2021.

Free agency began Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.