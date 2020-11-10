Red Sox Expect To Have Socially Distanced Fans At Fenway Park In 2021

After the strangest year in the long history of America’s most beloved ballpark, Fenway Park once again could open its doors in 2021.
Boston Red Sox president and CEO Sam Kennedy on Tuesday revealed the organization expects fans at Fenway Park in some capacity next season. Kennedy made the remarks to reporters during a press conference to reintroduce Alex Cora as the manager of the Red Sox.
Take a look:
Obviously, much can change between now and the start of the 2021 campaign, as the COVID-19 pandemic remains an unpredictable threat.
However, it appears the Red Sox and their home ballpark are trending toward a slight return to normalcy in 2021.