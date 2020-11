The Boston Red Sox are the latest team to offer their condolences in wake Tommy Heinsohn’s death.

The former Boston Celtics player/coach and longtime broadcaster died Tuesday at age 86. So, the Sox honored him and his legacy with a simple tweet.

“Our hearts go out to the Heinsohn family & the entire Celtics organization,” the team tweeted. “#ForeverGreen 💚💚💚”

The Bruins remembered Heinsohn via Twitter on Tuesday, as well.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images