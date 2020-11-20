Red Sox Officially Hire Will Venable As Bench Coach; Finalize Coaching Staff

We now know how the Boston Red Sox’s coaching staff will look like in 2021.

It had been rumored earlier this week that Will Venable — most recently the Chicago Cubs third base coach — would be named Alex Cora’s bench coach, and that was made official Friday.

Venable’s announcement was one of four personnel/title changes for the Red Sox coaching staff.

Jason Varitek got a new title, as he is now the team’s game planning coordinator. Ramon Vazquez has been named the quality control coach/interpreter, and Kevin Walker has been dubbed as the bullpen coach.

The remainder of the coaching staff is the same: Dave Bush and Tim Hyers are the pitching and hitting coaches, respectively. Peter Fatse is the assistant hitting coach, while Tom Goodwin will be the first base coach and Carlos Febles will be at third.