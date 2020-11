Nov. 3 is an important day in the United States.

Millions of people will cast their ballot to elect the next president of the United States.

Many voted early, and Tuesday is the latest one will be able to do so. And some Boston sports teams helped encourage people to do their civic duty.

Today’s message is simple:

Get out there & VOTE!



Today's message is simple:

Get out there & VOTE!

— Red Sox (@RedSox) November 3, 2020

#NewProfilePic



#NewProfilePic

Change your profile pictures to our new virtual #ElectionDay sticker to remind your followers to get out and VOTE 🇺🇸

— Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 3, 2020

Voting certainly looks a bit different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with many electing to do so by mailing in their ballots. But many still got out to the polls in person.

