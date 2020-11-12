Red Sox’s Eduardo Rodriguez Gives Encouraging Update On Status For 2021

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom on Wednesday shared optimism regarding Eduardo Rodriguez’s recovery from myocarditis, a heart condition the pitcher has battled since overcoming COVID-19.

On Thursday, Rodriguez echoed Bloom’s encouraging update, telling MLB Network Radio he anticipates being ready for the 2021 Major League Baseball season.

“I feel great. I started my throwing program. My workouts are going to start next week, like lifting weights and all that,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve been doing bike, throwing it a little bit. So I will be 100 percent ready for next season.”

The best news of the day – After myocarditis, after COVID-19, Eduardo Rodriguez is healthy and ready for a normal offseason routine.@RedSox | @eduardorod5 pic.twitter.com/UhTei0DoQq — MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM (@MLBNetworkRadio) November 12, 2020

Rodriguez missed all of 2020 after a breakout 2019 in which he went 19-6 with a 3.81 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 34 starts spanning 203 1/3 frames.