Relive Some Of David Pastrnak’s Best Assists From Bruins’ 2019-20 Season

David Pastrnak had a successful 2019-20 NHL season.

The Bruins winger racked up 48 goals and 47 assists in 70 games for Boston, good enough for the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy awarded annually to the NHL’s leading goal scorer. This year was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Pastrnak certainly was a consistent bright spot for the team.

Both the goals and assists were career-highs for the 24-year-old, and provided plenty of highlight-reel moments.

Check out some of his best helpers from the season in the video below:

Hopefully Pastrnak can pick up right where he left off when the 2020-21 NHL season begins.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images