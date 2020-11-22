Rex Burkhead Injury: Patriots Running Back Carted Off After Blow To Knee

The New England Patriots lost one of their most productive and most consistent performers Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead was carted to the locker room in the third quarter of New England’s Week 11 game at NRG Stadium after suffering a knee injury. He soon after was ruled out by the Patriots.

Burkhead sustained the injury on a toss to the outside. He was upended by Texans cornerback Bradley Roby, who caught Burkhead on the right knee with his helmet while sliding in to make a play.

It immediately was obvious that Burkhead was in pain, and both teams took a knee in solidarity, according to the CBS broadcast.