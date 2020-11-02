Rex Ryan Makes Declaration Following Patriots’ Fourth Consecutive Loss

Rex Ryan has seen enough, and he’s ready to write off the 2020 New England Patriots.

The Patriots’ losing streak was extended to four games Sunday afternoon in Buffalo. New England had a real chance to upset the AFC East-leading Bills — or at least send the Week 8 game into overtime — but a Cam Newton fumble late in the fourth quarter squashed the visitors’ hopes of halting their skid.

Ryan believes the Patriots’ loss to the Bills nixed any chance New England had of reaching the playoffs this season. He also thinks the Patriots’ ongoing struggles are telling as they pertain to the Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick debate.

“It’s over. It’s flat-out over,” Ryan said Monday on ESPN’s “Keyshawn JWill and Zubin.” “They’re four games behind Buffalo, really four and a half games behind them ’cause they lost the head-to-head battle. They’re not going to win the Wild Card. So, look, the playoff run is over. Pass the torch to the Buffalo Bills. It will be interesting. I think they’re going to end up being behind Miami when it’s all said and done as well.

“So, we’ll see, but this is what I thought was coming. I told everybody that they had no weapons for the last three years, but they had the greatest player in the history of our game in Tom Brady. You see how great he is. He took this team to the playoffs and actually won a Super Bowl two years ago. So, to me, it just shows also that the greatest player in the game has a hell of a lot bigger impact than the greatest coach in the game.”

Newton is electing to maintain a positive outlook despite the Patriots having yet to win a game since Week 3. It might be too little, too late, but New England has a golden opportunity to put an end to its slide next Monday night when it visits the winless New York Jets.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images