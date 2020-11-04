Rockies’ Nolan Arenado Addresses Uncertain Future, Names Big Career Wish

It’s no surprise one of Major League Baseball’s premier players just wants his brush with glory.

Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado addressed the uncertainty over his future Tuesday night during ESPN’s Gold Glove Awards show. Arenado, who has been the subject of trade rumors, throughout 2020, admitted his future might lie outside of Colorado and declared his desire to play for a winning team.

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen,” Arenado said. “I think this year will be interesting. I’m hopeful that wherever (I play), I want to play for a winner. If that’s in Colorado, that’s great. At the end of the day, that what it’s all about. I just want to win.”

Arenado’s monster contract won’t expire until after the 2026 MLB season. However, that doesn’t mean he’ll remain with the Rockies, as he considers their to improve the team and their shopping him on the trade market to be disrespectful.

Arenado has played for the Rockies since 2013, and they’ve reached the MLB playoffs just twice, in 2017 and 2018, during his tenure. The Rockies went 26-34 in 2020, with the losing undoubtedly increasing his frustration.

Arenado is a perennial All-Star and he won his eighth consecutive Gold Glove award Friday.

Such talents surely will be in demands somewhere on the MLB landscape.

