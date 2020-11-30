Romain Grosjean Shares Update From Hospital Bed After Fiery F1 Wreck

All things considered, Romain Grosjean is doing all right.

During Sunday’s Bahrain Grand Prix, the French driver was involved in a terrifying wreck that saw his car engulfed in flames and ripped in half. Grosjean somehow emerged alive but with burns on on the back of his hands.

Haas F1 Team on Sunday night shared a video of Grosjean from his Bahrain Defence Force hospital bed. In the clip, Grosjean praised F1’s once-controversial “halo” safety device.

“I wasn’t for the halo some years ago but I think it’s the greatest thing we brought to Formula 1 and without it I wouldn’t be able to speak to you today,” Grosjean said.

Take a look: