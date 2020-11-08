Ron Rivera Names Washington’s Alex Smith Starting QB Moving Forward

Alex Smith has been named the starting quarterback of the Washington Football Team moving forward, according to head coach Ron Rivera.

Smith will be Washington’s third starting quarterback this season once he enters the team’s Week 10 contest against the Detroit Lions.

Head coach Ron Rivera said Alex Smith will be the starter moving forward. Dwayne Haskins will be the backup. — Logan Campbell (@loganncampbelll) November 8, 2020

Rivera’s announcement comes after signal-caller Kyle Allen exited Washington’s Week 9 loss to the New York Giants in the first quarter after a gruesome injury. The third-year QB dislocated his ankle after being tripped up by New York’s Jabrill Peppers. (You can watch the play here.)

Smith entered the game and was 24-for-32 passing for 325 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. Washington fell to 2-6 after its 23-20 loss to the Giants.