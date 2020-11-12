Russell Westbrook Trade Rumors: This Team Emerging As Suitor For Rockets Star

The Russell Westbrook trade rumors are picking up.

The Houston Rockets guard reportedly wants to be traded before the start of the next season. The Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks already have been mentioned as potential landing spots, but The Athletic’s Shams Charania on Thursday reported another possible suitor: the Charlotte Hornets.

“Sources tell me the Hornets have emerged as potential suitors for Westbrook,” Charania said during an appearance on Stadium. “There’ve been a couple other teams that have been mentioned as a possibility for the one-time league MVP. But in Charlotte, there are moveable veteran contracts as well as the Jordan Brand connection for Westbrook.

“So far, in talks, the Rockets have been protective of both James Harden and Russell Westbrook but there is plenty of time between now and Wednesday’s NBA draft.”

A Westbrook trade would qualify as Michael Jordan’s biggest splash since taking control of the Hornets.

Westbrook, who turned 32 on Thursday, is coming off a season in which he averaged 27.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. He has three years remaining on his current deal, as well as a player option for the 2023-24 season.

