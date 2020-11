The Saints are on a roll and look to carry that momentum into Week 10.

New Orleans hosts the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in search of its sixth straight win.

The 49ers, meanwhile, hope to end their two-game losing streak.

Here’s how to watch Saints-49ers online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

