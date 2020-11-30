Seahawks-Eagles Betting Preview: Trends, Props, Pick For ‘Monday Night Football’

It’s a battle of the birds Monday night in Philadelphia with major playoff implications on the line.

The Eagles host the Seattle Seahawks in the penultimate game of Week 12 (thanks, COVID) on “Monday Night Football.” It’s a huge game for both teams with Seattle trying to keep pace in the NFC West and in the race for a top seed, while the Eagles are trying to hold their lead atop the putrid NFC East.

Here’s a betting preview for Seahawks-Eagles.

(-6.5) Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

Total: 48.5

BETTING TRENDS

Seattle bounced back a week ago to improve to 7-3 straight-up and is a profitable 6-4 against the spread this season. This spot, as a road favorite, is an interesting one, though. The Seahawks have laid points on the road three times this season and have lost two of those games outright. The first came in Arizona, the second was a loss at Buffalo. However, Pete Carroll’s team is 9-3 straight-up as a road favorite since the 2017 season. They’re just 5-5-2 ATS, though. Interestingly, Seattle has dominated at home this year even without the 12th Man, but it’s been a different story on the road. The Seahawks have lost their last three road games and have failed to cover in each. However, Carroll and the Seahawks have owned Doug Pederson lately, winning their last three meetings and covering in each.

The Eagles come in with a 3-6-1 record, looking to keep pace with the Giants and Washington at the top of the NFC East. Weird sentence, we know. Such is life in the NFC East this year. The Eagles have been a tough bet in 2020, going 3-7 ATS but have been slightly better at home, yet still only covering in two of five games at Lincoln Financial Field. The problems covering at home extend beyond this season, as Philly is just 3-7 ATS in its last 10 home games. One trend that does point toward the Eagles: Primetime underdogs are 22-13 ATS this season.

PROPS

First-half line, total

Seattle -3.5, 23.5

First touchdown scorer

D.K. Metcalf +600

Tyler Lockett +700

Miles Sanders +900

Dallas Goedert +1600

Passing yards

Russell Wilson over/under 287.5 yards

Carson Wentz over/under 249.5 yards

Rushing yards

Chris Carson over/under 50.5 yards

Miles Sanders over/under 64.5 yards

Receiving yards

D.K. Metcalf over/under 74.5 yards

Travis Fulgham over/under 50.5 yards

Tyler Lockett over/under 72.5 yards

Dallas Goedert over/under 43.5 yards

PICK

Philadelphia +6.5

Maybe we’re getting crazy here, but it does feel like Philly can at least limit Seattle’s damage through the air, which is what the Seahawks do best. The advanced statistics indicate the Eagles’ pass defense is actually decent; Philly entered Week 12 ranked ninth in the league in EPA allowed per dropback. Conversely, the Seattle pass defense ranks 28th in the same metric, so if there was ever going to be a game for Carson Wentz to get right, this could be the one.

This should be a desperate Eagles team, knowing they need this win more than Seattle. The Seahawks’ aforementioned problems on the road loom large in the decision-making process, too. This just feels like a bit of a rock fight, and if that ends up being the case, it’s good to have the points at home.

