Seahawks Vs. Rams Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 10 Game Online, On TV

Will the Seattle Seahawks be able to contain Jared Goff in his new digs?

The Los Angeles Rams quarterback will marshall his team’s offense Sunday against the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 game. The 5-3 Rams trail the NFC West-leading Seahawks by one game, and the race might tighten after their first matchup of the 2020 NFL season.

Seattle’s pass defense has been historically bad, and Goff might be able to exploit their weakness, bounce back from a poor Week 8 outing (the Rams were on their bye last week) and improve Los Angeles’ record at SoFi Stadium to 4-0.

Here’s when and how to watch Seahawks-Rams:

When: Sunday, Nov. 15 at 4:25 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports Live

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images