Sean Payton Savagely Trolls Roddy White, Falcons After Saints’ Victory

Roddy White ate serious crow Sunday afternoon — much to the delight of Sean Payton.

White, a longtime star receiver with the Falcons, confidently predicted Atlanta would “whip” the Saints and quarterback Taysom Hill, whom Payton reportedly started despite dissenting opinions within the organization. Hill wound up playing well, passing for 233 yards while rushing for two touchdowns in New Orleans’ 24-9 victory.

Payton took to Twitter shortly after the game to deliver this simple, yet nevertheless savage trolling of White and the Falcons:

(Insert all the crossbones emojis.)