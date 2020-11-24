Shannon Sharpe Shreds Tom Brady For Not Shaking Hands With Jared Goff

Shannon Sharpe was not impressed with Tom Brady on Monday night — and for good reason.

While the “Undisputed” co-host — and noted Brady hater — surely was pleased by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback’s rough performance against the Los Angeles Rams, he clearly was miffed by what Brady did after the 27-24 defeat. In case you missed it, Brady neglected to shake hands with Rams quarterback Jared Goff, instead heading straight for the locker room while his opponent searched for him at midfield.

This has become a habit, of course, most notably when Brady stood up Nick Foles after Super Bowl LII. History repeated itself in Week 5 of this season after Brady’s Bucs lost to Foles’ Chicago Bears.

Check out this reaction from Sharpe:

I guess Brady doesn’t know Goff well enough to shake his hand after losing. Yet, he knows every qb after he wins. Brady is full of what the elephant left on the show ground. His attitude is bulljive and it’s time to call his A** out on it. 😤😤😤 — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) November 24, 2020

Some might say Brady simply is following NFL COVID-19 protocols and avoiding close contact with opponents. But that excuse doesn’t fly, as Brady this season has shaken hands with opposing quarterbacks after games he’s won.

Honestly, it’s about time Brady explains himself. Otherwise, fans have every right to label him a poor sport.

