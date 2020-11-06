Should Patriots Trade Bill Belichick? Peter King Explores Very Bold Idea

Plus, as King points out, it’s difficult to gauge what the Patriots could reasonably expect in return for a 68-year-old head coach who has spent the past two decades with one organization. While it might be premature to say he’s past his coaching prime, the NFL is seeing an influx of younger coaches. Most teams probably are better off finding the next Belichick rather than pursuing Belichick himself.

“I also don’t think that you’re probably going to get the value that you want, that you would think you would get,” King said, per WEEI.com “Like, probably right now, you would think if you traded Bill Belichick, you should get two (first-round picks), you think that’s about right? Especially not really knowing how much longer Bill is going to coach, he’s getting up there in years and you don’t really know how much longer he’s going to coach, so are you going to trade two (first-round picks) for a guy who might only coach for four years? I think it’s an interesting thing. I don’t think it’s something you should dismiss out of hand.”

Overall, this probably amounts to nothing more than social-media, talk-radio debate, which will end abruptly if the Patriots — who own a 2-5 record ahead of their Week 9 “Monday Night Football” matchup with the New York Jets — right the ship in the second half of the 2020 season.

But it probably will take some creativity for New England to reestablish itself as a Super Bowl contender in wake of quarterback Tom Brady’s departure. And trading Belichick would be the boldest move of all.

