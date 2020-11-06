Should Patriots Trade Bill Belichick? Peter King Explores Very Bold Idea

The New England Patriots’ most fascinating trade chip might be one that wasn’t even mentioned in the leadup to this week’s NFL trade deadline: Bill Belichick.
Sure, it sounds outlandish. And maybe it is outlandish. But it’s worth remembering the head coach arrived in New England via trade from the New York Jets in 2000. One could argue he’d bring back a bigger haul than most, if not all, of the players on the Patriots’ current roster.
“I don’t think it’s a dumb idea,” NBC Sports’ Peter King acknowledged, according to WEEI.com.
Of course, the situation is far more complicated than simply shopping Belichick, who’s led New England to six Super Bowl titles and 17 AFC East crowns in 20 seasons, even if the Patriots’ future suddenly looks a bit murky.
Not only would a trade be tough for Patriots owner Robert Kraft to sell from a publication relations standpoint. Belichick almost certainly would have a say in the matter.
Plus, as King points out, it’s difficult to gauge what the Patriots could reasonably expect in return for a 68-year-old head coach who has spent the past two decades with one organization. While it might be premature to say he’s past his coaching prime, the NFL is seeing an influx of younger coaches. Most teams probably are better off finding the next Belichick rather than pursuing Belichick himself.
“I also don’t think that you’re probably going to get the value that you want, that you would think you would get,” King said, per WEEI.com “Like, probably right now, you would think if you traded Bill Belichick, you should get two (first-round picks), you think that’s about right? Especially not really knowing how much longer Bill is going to coach, he’s getting up there in years and you don’t really know how much longer he’s going to coach, so are you going to trade two (first-round picks) for a guy who might only coach for four years? I think it’s an interesting thing. I don’t think it’s something you should dismiss out of hand.”
Overall, this probably amounts to nothing more than social-media, talk-radio debate, which will end abruptly if the Patriots — who own a 2-5 record ahead of their Week 9 “Monday Night Football” matchup with the New York Jets — right the ship in the second half of the 2020 season.
But it probably will take some creativity for New England to reestablish itself as a Super Bowl contender in wake of quarterback Tom Brady’s departure. And trading Belichick would be the boldest move of all.