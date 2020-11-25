Six Former Patriots Chosen As Semifinalists For Pro Football Hall Of Fame

The NFL announced its 25 semifinalists for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall Of Fame, and six former New England Patriots cracked the list.

Safety Rodney Harrison, defensive end Richard Seymour and running back Fred Taylor all made regular season appearances in New England. While John Lynch, Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne all were offseason members of the squad only.

