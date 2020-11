Tragedy has struck the soccer world.

Football icon Diego Maradona died Wednesday at the age of 60 due to a heart attack. His agent confirmed the news to EFE, via ESPN.

The Argentina legend had been dealing with some health issues for years, and he ultimately suffered the heart attack at his home outside of Buenos Aires.

Maradona featured for Napoli, Barcelona and Boca Juniors over the course of his playing career, which ended in 1997.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images