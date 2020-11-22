Steelers Vs. Jaguars Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 11 Game Online

If you’re looking for an NFL game between two teams going in totally different reactions, then we have the matchup for you.

The 9-0 Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday will be in Jacksonville to visit the 1-8 Jaguars. It’s difficult to come up with reasons for why the Jaguars have a shot to win this game, but you just never know, right?

Will Pittsburgh remain undefeated? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Steelers-Jaguars online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY ImagesSports