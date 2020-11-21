Stephon Gilmore Confirms He’s Travelling For Texans Game In Excited Instagram

When the New England Patriots travel down to Houston on Saturday, it appears Stephon Gilmore will be making the trip.

He is pleased about that, obviously.

Gilmore has not played in New England’s last three games after sustaining a knee injury in practice on Oct. 29. But he had hinted Friday at returning for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.

And in an Instagram story Saturday, he seemed to confirm he’ll be making the trip to Texas.

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore, on Instagram, likes seeing his travel bag packed for Houston.



He has missed the last three games (knee), and hinted Friday that he would be returning this week. pic.twitter.com/92FVBtTk6G — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 21, 2020

Although Gilmore hasn’t been his best this season, he nevertheless is still the the reigning Defensive Player of the Year. And for a Patriots team that needs to keep rattling off wins, getting him back will be much welcomed.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images