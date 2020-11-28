Super Bowl Matt Chatham Dissects Latest News On Ravens, Steelers Clash

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens’ Week 12 go on as planned Tuesday?

The AFC North clash has been moved throughout the week already from its originally planned Thanksgiving day slow following multiple positive COVID-19 tests, including quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The NFL officially announced the game was being moved once again Friday to Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham joined “NESN After Hours” to break down the matchup and give his take on the issues surrounding it.

To hear what he had to say, check out the video above, presented by People’s United Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Mitchell Layton/USA TODAY Sports Images